New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Terming Expo 2020 Dubai a historic event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Expo will go a long way in further building India's "deep and historical relationship" with UAE and Dubai. In a message to the India Pavilion at the Expo, he said it is also testimony to the resilience of mankind against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a historic Expo. It is first once to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. India is participating with one of the largest pavilions in this Expo. I am sure the Expo will go a long in further building our deep and historical relationship with UAE and Dubai," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the main theme of Expo 2020 is 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.' "The spirit of this theme is also seen in India's efforts as we move ahead to create a New India. I would also like to congratulate the Government of UAE for organising Expo 2020 in a splendid way. This Expo is also testimony to the resilience of mankind against the once in a century pandemic," he said.

#WATCH Today's India is one of the most open countries in world - open to learning, open to perspectives, open to innovation, open to investment. I invite you to come&invest in our nation. Today, India is a land of opportunities: PM Modi at launch of India Pavillion at Dubai Expo pic.twitter.com/lpECRUOHIm — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

The Prime Minister said that the theme of India's pavilion is 'Openness, Opportunity and Growth'. "Today's India is one of the most open countries in the world. Open to learning, open to perspectives open to innovation open to investment. That is why I invite you to come and invest in our nation. Today, India is a land of opportunities. Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia There is opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner, opportunity to progress," he said.

"Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," he added.

Among the 192 participating countries, India has the biggest pavilion in the expo. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this six-month-long expo, which will end on March 31, 2022.

The India Pavilion features an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of 'India on the move' and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.

