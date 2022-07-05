Dubai-Bound SpiceJet Flight 'Diverted' To Karachi After Technical Snag; Probe Ordered

A SpiceJet SG-11 flight, which was travelling to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Delhi, on Tuesday was "diverted" to Pakistan's Karachi after it developed a technical fault. However, no one was injured and all passengers and the crew members are safe, the SpiceJet said in a statement.

"SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"No emergency was declared and aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," it added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has now ordered a probe.

This is the fourth incident of a SpiceJet flight being forced to make an emergency landing or getting diverted due to a technical snag in last 21 days. On July 2, a SpiceJet flight that was travelling to Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur from Delhi after smoke was noticed in the cabin by the passengers.

The flight was at a height of 5,000 feet when the smoke was detected. However, no one was injured.

"On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur)," the airline's spokesperson said in a statement. "The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked."

Before that, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight, with 185 passengers on board, returned to Patna after catching fire in one of its engine. The plane reportedly got hit by a bird, as per the initial probe.

On the same day, another incident was reported with a SpiceJet flight after it returned to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after failing to regain the cabin pressure differential. This flight was also travelling to Jabalpur.