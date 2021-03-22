There are going to be six dry days in the coming months. However, you do not need to worry about it, we've compiled a list of the Dry Days.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: If you are planning to throw a party in Delhi in the coming months, we have a piece of sad news for you. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about the ultimate party spoiler days or better known as Dry Days. There are going to be eleven dry days in the coming months. However, you do not need to worry about it, we've compiled a list of the Dry Days.

As the festival of colours is around the corner, people are gearing for the Holi party, but let us tell you that on Holi there is a dry day and it is going to be a buzz killer for you. The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 29, 2021. And, there are going to more buzz killer days in the coming months, so here we are with the list. Check out the list of Dry Days that are going to fall on these dates:

Dry Days in Delhi:

Holi: March 29, 2021 (Monday)

Good Friday: April 2, 2021 (Friday)

Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2021 (Wednesday)

Ram Navami: April 21, 2021 (Wednesday)

Mahavir Jayanti: April 25, 2021 ( Sunday)

Eid ul-Fitr: May 12, 2021 (Wednesday)

Eid ul-Fitr: May 13, 2021 (Thursday)

Guru Purnima: July 24, 2021 (Saturday)

Muharram: August 10, 2021 (Tuesday)

Independence Day: August 15, 2021 (Sunday)

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021 (Friday)

Well, let us tell you that from January to March 31, there were a total of five dry days. The dry day was also on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day.

What is Dry Day?

Dry days are those days when the governments prohibit the sale of liquor in clubs, bars, shops on a particular day that falls on some occasion or election day.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma