Drunk Man Urinates On Woman Onboard Delhi-New York Air India Flight, Banned From Flying For Thirty Days

Air India has informed that the drunk man who urinated on an old woman might be put on the No-Fly list.

A DRUNK man onboard Air India's New York-Delhi flight had urinated on a woman co-passenger who was seated in a business class seat. The airline carrier has now decided to take strict action against the perpetrator by adding him to the no-fly list for thirty days. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also sought a detailed report from the airline carrier over the incident, which took place on November 26 last year.

The watchdog also said it will take action against those found negligent concerning the incident, while Air India had set up an internal committee to look into the matter. Air India has also lodged a police complaint regarding the incident that took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy international airport in New York to Delhi.

"Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on November 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK to Delhi," an Air India official, as quoted by ANI, said. The matter has been sent for investigation to a government-appointed committee and a decision is awaited concerning the matter.

"We are aware of the incident involving a passenger who behaved unacceptably, affecting another. We have also been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process," the spokesperson further said.

The man, who was clearly under the influence of alcohol, did this when the lights in the plane were dimmed after lunch. Having done such a despicable act, the man stood there until he was asked to leave by another passenger. The woman’s clothes, shoes, and bag were soaked in urine, she told the flight crew in her complaint. Allegedly, the crew provided her with clothes and slippers and asked her to return to her seat.

According to a report by the Times of India, the airline only acted after the woman wrote to Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran. The woman, in the letter, informed that after initially the crew asked her to return to her but after her refusal, she was given a crew seat. However, after an hour, she was told to return to her seat which was then covered with sheets but was still smelling. Later, she spent the rest of the flight duration on another crew seat.

She has alleged that even though several business class seats were vacant, she was not given one of them and the man who urinated on her was allowed to leave scot-free after the flight landed in New Delhi.

(With agency inputs)