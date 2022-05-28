New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case, questions concerning the investigation done by the previous NCB team, which was led by then Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, flooded the minds of everyone. Calls demanding strict action against Wankhede echoed the corners of Mumbai. The MVA government attacked Wankhede for his work and said that it stands vindicated after the clean chit by NCB.

Even the Centre ordered an investigation against Wankhede for his alleged "shoddy" work while probing the 'drugs-on-cruise' case. Wankhede, an IRS Officer, will be investigated by the finance ministry which is the nodal authority to take the action against him. Several ministers of the MVA government including Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, NCP's Nawab Malik and Maha Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil in the past flagged concerns over the probe in the sensational case, given the involvement of Shah Rukh Khan's son.

Drugs-On-Cruise Case: 10 Latest Developments

- The SIT which submitted the charge sheet in the case yesterday said that the NCB team which busted the Cordelia Cruise on the night of October 2, 2021, did shoddy work. The SIT found grave irregularities in the actions like not conducting a mandatory medical tests of the accused, no video recording of the raids or no corroborative evidence against WhatsApp chats.

- "SIT sleuths found the NCB team did many "grave irregularities" and were allegedly just trying to "implicate" Aryan in this case", the SIT said.

- NCB director SN Pradhan said that it was a case of "underwhelming evidence" as compared to the golden principle of gathering "overwhelming evidence" against the accused. "The SIT found there was neither an intent to act nor there was actual act by those who have not been charged. We, however, have physical evidence in the case of the 14 accused," Pradhan said.

- The NCB on Friday filed a nearly 6,000-page charge sheet before a Mumbai court against 14 accused in this case of 2021 even as it did not charge six, including Aryan, due to "lack of sufficient evidence." The charge sheet has a number of annexures like exhibits of a number of WhatsApp chats, statements of witnesses and accused and other technical details with the operative portion being about 400 pages. The court is expected to take its cognisance soon.

- Those not named or given a clean chit in the charge sheet, filed under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), include Aryan, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, Bhaskar Arora, Gopal Ji Anand and Avin Sahu.

- The accused named in the charge sheet are Vikrant Chokkar, Mohak Jaswal, Ishmeet S Chadha, Gomit Chopra, Abdul Kadar Shaikh, Shreyas Surendra Nair, Manish Rajgarhia, Chinedu Igwe, Shivraj R Harijan, Nupur Satija, Okoro Uzeoma, Arbaaz Merchant, Mummun Dhamecha and Aachit Kumar.

- Asked if this was the end of the probe in the case or will there be a supplementary charge sheet, the DG said, "as of now you can say, yes, the investigation is done but there are all possibilities in case some fresh set of facts come to light."

- He said no evidence was found against Aryan to corroborate that he either consumed, procured or was in any conspiracy, including international linkages with regard to narcotics, and hence the charges against him do not stand legal scrutiny.

- The SIT also found all the accused were not essentially inter-connected and so bracketed them under 6-7 sub-groups in the charge sheet defining their limited roles. Singh said Aryan's phone was seized but "legal procedures were not followed" while opening it, adding "Right from the start the seizure of the mobile phone was questionable."

- He said the statement of a deceased witness, in this case, Prabhakar Sail was recorded by the SIT and he told them that he was "made to sign on blank papers" and he did not see the drug seizure on the cruise. Sail had made allegations that NCB officials were probably looking to extort some money from Aryan's family in return for saving him.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan