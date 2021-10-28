New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Pune Police on Thursday detained Kiran Gosavi, one of the 10 independent witnesses of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested and is in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Gosavi is the same man that appeared in the viral selfie with Aryan Khan inside the NCB office on the night of his arrest.

His detention came three days after he claimed that he will surrender at a police station in Lucknow. As per the Pune Police Commissioner, Amitabh Gupta, Gosavi was detained in connection with a cheating case filed against him in 2018, in which he was absconding since then.

A case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station of Pune city on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money. However, he neither returned the money nor offered the job to the complainant. The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act.

The police said that Gosavi was missing since the cheating case was filed against him and was only spotted as a witness of NCB during the Cordelia Cruise Raid. The Pune police had on October 14 also issued a lookout notice for Kiran Gosavi.

Other than this, a case of fraud has also been registered against Gosavi at the Kelwa Police station in Palghar on October 18. As per the police, he had duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

Meanwhile, Gosavi, as quoted by news agency ANI, demanded Maharashtra BJP leaders stand with him or at least request the Mumbai Police to release the CDR and WhatsApp chats of Prabhakar Sail, his bodyguard.

"At least one minister or any leader of the opposition from Maharashtra must stand with me. At least they should request the Mumbai police what I am demanding(to release CDR & chats of Prabhakar Sail). Once his reports come out everything will clear", Gosavi, as quoted by ANI said.

Notably, Prabhakar Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case has alleged that he took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. He also alleged serious bribery allegations against NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, who is the officer-in-charge in the case, and claimed that he demanded Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son.

