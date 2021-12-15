Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a major relief to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday exempted the 23-year-old from his weekly appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre said the condition imposed on Aryan Khan while granting him bail that he has to appear before the NCB office every Friday is modified.

"The applicant (Aryan) shall attend the office of NCB Delhi as and when directed by the agency, provided the NCB issues a 72-hour notice to the applicant," Justice Sambre said. The court also modified another condition laid down in the bail order that required him to furnish his itinerary to the NCB every time he travels out of Mumbai.

"The applicant need not submit his itinerary if he is travelling to Delhi for recording his statement. He shall submit his itinerary to the NCB in case of any other travel outside Mumbai," Justice Sambre said.

