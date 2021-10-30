Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail 26 days after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case following the raid on Cordelia Cruise off the Mumbai coast. The jail officials today morning also opened the bail box to receive his bail orders and other documents required. "The bail order box outside the prison was opened around 5:30 am and the officials collected six to seven bail orders, including those of Aryan. He is expected to be released within an hour,” a jail official said.

Meanwhile, father Shah Rukh Khan has left his residence Mannat to reach the Arthur Road Jail to receive his son. While granting Aryan bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, paving the way for his release from jail. In the five-page order, the high court said that Aryan Khan and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

Here are the LIVE Updates of this Big Story:

- Aryan Khan's release procedure has been completed: Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail officials

- Aryan Khan will be released from Arthur Road prison by noon today along with some other prisoners: Jail official

- We have received Aryan Khan's release order. The process of his release should be completed in 1-2 hours: Nitin Waychal, Superintendent, Arthur Road Jail

- Aryan Khan to walk out of Arthur Road Jail today a few weeks after he was arrested in a drugs-on cruise-ship case. Jail officials gathered his bail orders at about 5.30 am today from the bail box placed outside the Jail.

- Shah Rukh Khan leaves his Mannat bungalow in Bandra for Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai ahead of son Aryan Khan's release.

- Aryan Khan expected to be released from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison around 10 am today: Jail official.

- Jail officials opened the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail at about 5:30 am today to gather bail orders. A physical copy of Aryan Khan's bail release order was also kept inside, yesterday.

- As per the conditions set by the high court, the trio will have to surrender their passports before the special NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and that they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday to mark their presence.

- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment. Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs.

