New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After spending more than three weeks in jail, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is likely to get out of jail today, or maybe tomorrow, if the formalities by the jail authorities get delayed. Aryan Khan, along with Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was on Thursday granted bail by the Bombay High Court after three days of hearings. The jail officials shortly informed the 23-year-old star kid about his bail. The officials further informed that he was happy to receive the information about getting bail and also expressed his gratitude to the prison staff. He also promised to provide financial help to the families of some prisoners he got acquainted with during his stay in the jail.

Now, the legal team of Aryan Khan will have to wait till they get the high court's operative order for taking further steps towards securing his release from jail. Once the high court gives the order copy on Aryan Khan's bail, his lawyers will have to take it to a special court hearing the NDPS cases along with other necessary documents, like sureties. The special court will then issue the release papers, which will have to be submitted to the jail superintendent by 6 pm to secure his release this evening. In case of any delay in the procedure, Aryan Khan will have to spend one more night at the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, where he is currently lodged, and could be released on Saturday.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the Big Story:

Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer waiting for the court's order to get her out of jail:

"We're hoping that after 3 pm, we will get the orders. Hopefully, if we get it max by 4:30 pm then we've sufficient time to prepare papers and then we'll immediately head to jail authorities and will get them out today", Munmun Dhamecha's lawyer Kaashif Khan Deshmukh

Sameer Wankhede denies Nawab Malik's allegations of letting his alleged friend escape the raid:

"Absolutely a lie & I can't comment. Law will take its own course", Mumbai NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, when asked about state minister Nawab Malik's allegations that he didn't nab Kashif Khan, one of the organisers of the cruise party - as told by Malik, as he's his friend

Arbaz Merchant excited to get out of jail after over 3 weeks:

"This is my 3 visit here(Arthur Rd Jail). I talked to him for about 20 mins and told him he will be out today or tomorrow. He told me to get him out today only & told me that he hadn't slept and eaten for 5 days in excitement", Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaz Merchant

Nawab Malik continues his attack on Sameer Wankhede, says 'Picture abhi baaki hai':

You'll see that situation has completely changed. The man who was dragging Aryan Khan to the NCB office is now behind bars. The man who was doing everything to ensure that Aryan Khan & others are not given bail was knocking on the court's door yesterday: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

पिक्चर अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 28, 2021

"His (Sameer Wankhede) family wrote to CM y'day that they're Marathis & being a Marathi CM should help them. Nawab Malik's family too has been in this city for 70 yrs. I was born in 1959 & have been a citizen of this city. Is Nawab Malik not a Marathi?", Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik

Aryan Khan's legal team confident of bringing him out of jail today itself:

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, on Friday, said that he will be out of jail by today evening. Maneshinde said, "We are expecting to receive orders of High Court from HC registry by today evening. As soon as we get the orders we will produce it under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for completing other formalities and get release orders for Aryan Khan."

Even as the Bombay High Court has granted bail to actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, his lawyers will have to wait till they get the high court's operative order for taking further steps towards securing his release from jail.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha after hearing of their bail pleas. While Arbaaz Merchant is also lodged at Arthur Road jail, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan