New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday resumed questioning Bollywood actor Ananya Panday in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, a day after she was grilled by the anti-drugs agency for almost three hours. The NCB had on Thursday summoned the 23-year-old actress to appear before it and also searched her Mumbai residence. According to several media reports, the NCB has also seized her mobile phone and laptop after it allegedly came across some WhatsApp chats related to drugs during its investigation against Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the same case.

Ananya's actor father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, where they reached around 4 pm. After recording her statement, Ananya left the agency office around 6.15 pm. The NCB's Mumbai zonal unit, which is probing the cruise drugs seizure case, in which Aryan Khan has been arrested, also visited Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra yesterday.

Ananya's name cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter's mobile phone. However, the NCB officials are yet to clarify her role, if any, in the case. The summon to Ananya Panday came after the NCB had on Wednesday submitted the drug-related WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan with a debut actress to the court.

Here are the Latest Updates from Ananya Panday's questioning by NCB:

- Actor Ananya Panday arrives at the NCB office for questioning in the ongoing drugs case

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday arrives at NCB office for questioning in the ongoing drugs case pic.twitter.com/DCg4vUwKg5 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

- The NCB sources had earlier said that "The name of Ananya Panday has come up in a chat which reveals she supplied weed to Aryan thrice including one at a popular get-together. We have seized both phones of Ananya Panday, which includes an old handset as well as the phone she purchased a few months ago. The phones have been seized to check evidence tampering".

- "The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources said adding, "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs".

- As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed the drugs.

- Aryan and Ananya are among the high profile star kids of the Bollywood industry and often appears together in B-Town parties and events as they have a common circle of friends.

- Aryan's sister Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are also best friends and keep on praising each other on social media.

- Following a swoop on a cruise ship by the NCB on October 2, Khan, along with Merchant and Dhamecha, plus five others was detained and arrested on October 3 and has since remained in custody for the past 20 days.

- Initially, he was given a day's NCB remand by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar till October 4, later till October 7, and then sent to two weeks' judicial custody which ends Thursday (October 21).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan