Droupadi Not My Original Name, Was Given By My Teacher: President Murmu

The name of India's youngest and first tribal woman President is Droupadi Murmu, which is based on one of the popular characters of Hindu epic 'Mahabharata'. However, that is not her original name and was given to the President by her school teacher.

In an interview with an Odia video magazine some time ago, 64-year-old Murmu - who was sworn in as India's 15th President on Wednesday - revealed that her Santhali name is "Puti". However, her school teacher had changed it to "Droupadi".

"Droupadi was not my original name. It was given by my teacher who hailed from another district, not from my native Mayurbhanj," Murmu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "The teacher did not like my previous name and changed it for good."

The former Jharkhand Governor further said that her name was changed several times from "Durpadi" to "Dorpdi". She, however, said that names do not die in Santhali culture.

"If a girl is born, she takes the name of her grandmother, while a son carries grandfather's nomenclature," President Murmu was quoted as saying by PTI.

Murmu was administered the oath of the President on Monday by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana in the Central Hall of the Parliament. She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, whose five-year-term ended on July 24.

Later, in her acceptance speech, Murmu said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

"Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the Legislative Assembly for being elected to the highest constitutional post of India. Your vote is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country," she added.