Droupadi Murmu To Take Oath As President On July 25 Followed By 21-Gun Salute

Droupadi Murmu will be the first tribal President of India. (Photo: ANI)

Droupadi Murmu, who won the Presidential elections 2022 last week, will be sworn in as the 15th President of India on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute. The oath-taking ceremony will begin at 10.15 am at the central hall of Parliament where Chief Justice (CJI) NV Ramana will administer the oath of office to Murmu.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Murmu will deliver an address. Later, she will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

The ceremony will be attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government.

Murmu, 64, defeated opposition's Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential polls 2022 in a one-sided contest. She bagged over 64 per cent valid votes. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Murmu got 6,76,803 votes against Sinha's 3,80,177 votes.

Born on June 20, 1958, in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, Murmu will be the country's youngest and the first President to be born after independence. She will also be the second woman to become the President after Pratibha Patil.

Later, Sinha conceded his defeat and congratulated Murmu, expressing hopes that the former Jharkhand Governor will work "without fear or favour".

"I also thank all members of the Electoral College who voted for me. I accepted the offer of Opposition parties solely guided by the philosophy of Karma Yoga preached by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita -- 'Do your duty without expectation of the fruits thereof'," Sinha said.

"I have performed my duty conscientiously out of my love for my country. The issues I had raised during my campaign remain pertinent."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Murmu and said India has scripted history.

"India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President," he said in a series of tweets.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," he said.