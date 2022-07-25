Droupadi Murmu Sworn-In As India's 15th President, 1st Tribal To Hold Highest Post

Droupadi Murmu, who defeated opposition's Yashwant Sinha in Presidential elections 2022, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on Monday. The 64-year-old was administered the oath of the office by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana at the Central Hall of the Parliament.

The ceremony, which began at 10.15 am, was attended by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Council of Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries.

"Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility," said President Droupadi Murmu after taking the oath.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu receives a ceremonial salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Former President Ram Nath Kovind also present with her. pic.twitter.com/2qtKnK0pKC — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Earlier in the day, Murmu met outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind, who extended their greetings to former Jharkhand Governor. Before that, she, escorted by military and other officials, also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate for the Presidential polls, was officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

She received 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value 3,80,177. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.

"Presidential Election concluded with declaration of result... 4,754 votes polled, out of which 4,701 valid and 53 invalid... The quota (for a candidate to be elected the President) was 5,28,491. Droupadi Murmu secured 2824 first preference votes-value of which is 6,76,803," Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody had said.

"1,877 first preference votes were secured by Yashwant Sinha - value 3,80,177. As 1st preference votes secured by Droupadi Murmu were greater than the requisite quota, I in my capacity as Returning Officer declare that she has been elected to office of President of India," he added.