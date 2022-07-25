Droupadi Murmu Swearing In: 'Becoming Prez Is Not My Personal Achievement,' Says President Murmu | Highlights

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India today at 10.15 am. Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana administered the oath of office to the 64-year-old at the historic Central Hall of Parliament. Murmu, who hails from the tribal community, is now the youngest and second woman President of India after Pratibha Patil. Earlier in the day, Murmu met outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. She had also paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi's Raj Ghat.