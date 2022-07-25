Droupadi Murmu Swearing In: 'Becoming Prez Is Not My Personal Achievement,' Says President Murmu | Highlights

-
10:34 AM
'My Nomination Has Blessings Of Poor': President Murmu
Satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years - the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals - can see me as their reflection. My nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women, says President Droupadi Murmu.
-
10:32 AM
'Becoming Prez Is Not My Personal Achievement': President Murmu
Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams, says President Droupadi Murmu.
-
10:31 AM
'I'm First Prez To Be Born In Independent India': President Murmu
I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India, says President Droupadi Murmu.
-
10:30 AM
'I Express My Gratitude To You All': President Murmu
Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility, says President Droupadi Murmu.
-
10:21 AM
President Droupadi Murmu Receives Applause At Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu received thunderous applause at the Central Hall of the Parliament after taking oath.
President Droupadi Murmu receives thunderous applause at the Central Hall of the Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/PMnWjRelGP
-
10:16 AM
Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath As 15th President Of India
Droupadi Murmu has taken the oath as 15th President of India.
-
10:14 AM
Droupadi Murmu Arrives At Central Hall Of Parliament
President-elect Droupadi Murmu has arrived at the Central Hall of the Parliament. She will take oath as the President shortly.
Delhi | President-elect Droupadi Murmu arrives at the Central Hall of the Parliament. She will take oath as the President, shortly.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/QDjkO5Ayb4
-
10:13 AM
Droupadi Murmu, Prez Kovind Arrive At Parliament
President-elect Droupadi Murmu and outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind have arrived at the Parliament.
Delhi | President-elect Droupadi Murmu and outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind arrive at the Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/Zp2IguLnUj
-
10:04 AM
Prez Kovind, Droupadi Murmu Leave Rashtrapati Bhavan
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu have left the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament.
Delhi | Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu leave from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India, shortly. pic.twitter.com/XqjlwPLGvl
-
09:52 AM
Watch: Outgoing President Kovind, Wife Savita Extend Greetings to Droupadi Murmu
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extended their greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Watch here:
#WATCH | Delhi: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
(Video Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/DF6dN6iVNQ
-
09:40 AM
A Ceremonial Event At Rashtrapati Bhavan Shortly
Another ceremonial event will be held at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 9.42 am. However, the event will be skipped if it starts raining.
-
09:30 AM
President Kovind Meets Droupadi Murmu
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind meet President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.
Delhi | Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
(Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/1OSIqsWJil
-
09:23 AM
Bihar CM To Not Attend Droupadi Murmu's Swearing In
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu today in Delhi, reports ANI.
-
09:13 AM
'Not Sure If I Should Use Tu,' Say Droupadi Murmu's Friends
As Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India, her friends back home are confused over how to address their amigo the next time they meet her. Click here to read the complete story.
-
08:46 AM
Watch: Droupadi Murmu Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi
President-elect Droupadi Murmu today paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. Watch the video here:
#WATCH | President-elect #DroupadiMurmu pays tribute at Rajghat in Delhi. She will take oath as the 15th President of the country today.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
(Video Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/pen5zhVHwR
-
08:32 AM
In Pics: Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat
President-elect Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi today at Rajghat in Delhi.
President-elect #DroupadiMurmu pays tribute at Rajghat in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
(Pics Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/5us9KIUBL7
-
08:07 AM
WATCH: Droupadi Murmu Leaves For Rajghat
President-elect Droupadi Murmu has left her resident for Rajghat. Watch video here:
#WATCH | Delhi: President-elect Droupadi Murmu leaves from her residence, for Rajghat. Later today, she will take oath as the 15th President of the country in the Central Hall of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/MBDFKDD6QG— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
-
07:56 AM
Droupadi Murmu To Be Given 21-Gun Salute
Droupadi Murmu will be given a 21-gun salute once she is sworn in as President of India. Click here to read more.
-
07:53 AM
PM Modi To Escort Droupadi Murmu To Central Hall
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will escort Droupadi Murmu to the Central Hall of Parliament. Along with him, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, MPs, and Union Ministers will be present.
-
07:51 AM
CJI Ramana To Administer Oath Of Office
CJI NV Ramana will administer the oath of the office to Droupadi Murmu.
-
07:49 AM
Droupadi Murmu's Swearing in Today
Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as the 15th President of India today at 10.15 am at the Central Hall of Parliament.
LIVE BLOG
Droupadi Murmu Swearing In: 'Becoming Prez Is Not My Personal Achievement,' Says President Murmu | Highlights
Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 25 Jul 2022 10:53 AM IST
Mon, 25 Jul 2022 10:53 AM IST
Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India today at 10.15 am. Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana administered the oath of office to the 64-year-old at the historic Central Hall of Parliament. Murmu, who hails from the tribal community, is now the youngest and second woman President of India after Pratibha Patil. Earlier in the day, Murmu met outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind. She had also paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi's Raj Ghat.
25 July 2022