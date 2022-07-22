Droupadi Murmu Is India's Youngest And First Tribal President | 10 Facts

Students of Gurukul School of Art in Mumbai make the paintings to congratulate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: ANI)

Droupadi Murmu, the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Thursday defeated opposition's Yashwant Sinha to become India's 15th President. Murmu, 64, beat Sinha, a former Union Minister, by bagging a total of 6,76,803 votes, while her rival got just 3,80,177 votes.

HERE ARE 10 FACTS THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DROUPADI MURMU:

1. Murmu, who will succeed Ram Nath Kovind, will be India's second woman President. She will also be the youngest and India's first President to be born after Independence.

2. It is believed that Murmu is deeply spiritual and a keen practitioner of the meditation techniques of the Brahma Kumaris, a movement she embraced after losing her husband, two sons, brother, and mother between 2009-2015.

3. She entered politics in 1997 after she got elected as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor in the Rairangpur Notified Area Council. She later went on to become a minister in the Odisha government from 2000-04, where she handled ministries such as transport, commerce, fisheries, and animal husbandry.

4. In 2007, she was awarded the Nilkanth Award for the Best MLA by the Odisha legislative assembly.

5. In 2015, Murmu was appointed Jharkhand's Governor, a post she occupied till 2021. After completing her tenure, she devoted her time to meditation and social work in Rairangpur.

6. Murmu was also the BJP's vice president and later president of the Scheduled Tribe Morcha in Odisha.

7. She was elected the district president of Mayurbhanj (West) unit of the BJP in 2010 and re-elected in 2013. She was also named a member of the BJP National Executive (ST Morcha) the same year.

8. Born into a Santhal family, Murmu is considered to be an excellent orator in Santhali and Odia languages.

9. Belonging to Mayurbhanj, Murmu earned her Bachelor's degree in Arts from Bhubaneswar's Ramadevi Women's College in Bhubaneswar.

10. She also served as an honorary assistant teacher in the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in Rairangpur.

