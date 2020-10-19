India Coronavirus News: The country reported less than 60,000 new infections for the second time this month while the fatalities dropped below 600 almost after three months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what comes as further sigh of relief after days of record spikes in number of coronavirus cases and deaths in India, the country reported less than 60,000 new infections for the second time this month while the fatalities dropped below 600 almost after three months, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The total cases mounted to 75,50,273 with 55,722 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 1,14,610 with 579 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours. On October 13, India had last registered daily cases below 60,000. The active cases of coronavirus infection also remained below 8 lakh for the third consecutive day.

However, the grim milestone of 75 lakh COVID-19 cases is crossed a day after a government-appointed panel of experts warned of an exponential increase of 26 lakh cases within a month if COVID-19 precautions are not followed properly during the festive season and the oncoming winter.

It can be as much as "up to 26 lakh cases within a month”, the panel said, warning of a second wave of infections in the winter when respiratory viruses thrive in cooler temperatures.

Niti Aayog Member V K Paul, the head of the committee, on Sunday said that number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states. He, however, did not rule out the possibility of a second wave of infections in the winter season.

According to him, India is in a somewhat better position now but the country still has a long way to go because 90 per cent of the people are still susceptible to coronavirus infections.

On whether India could see a second wave of coronavirus infections in the winter, Paul said that with the onset of winter, countries across Europe are seeing resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

"We cannot rule out (a second coronavirus wave this winter in India). Things can happen and we are still learning about the virus," Paul noted.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that community transmission of the coronavirus infection is restricted to certain districts in a limited number of states, clarifying that "this is not happening across the country".

Till now, the Centre had maintained that there was no community transmission of the coronavirus infection in the country.

The number of recoveries have surged to 66,63,608 and the national recovery rate has improved to 88.26 per cent. The case fatality rate due COVID-19 stands at 1.52 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta