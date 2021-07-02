The incident comes at a time when the tensions between India and Pakistan have increased after the drone attack at the Jammu Air Force station that resulted in the injury of two personnel of the IAF.

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a major security breach, a drone was spotted inside the Indian High Commision in Pakistan's Islamabad on Friday. Officials, quoted by news agency ANI, said that New Delhi has raised the issue with Islamabad, lodging its strong protest over the incident.

The incident comes at a time when the tensions between India and Pakistan have increased after the drone attack at the Jammu Air Force station that resulted in the injury of two personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Officials suspect that the attack was conducted by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), adding that the drones were being operated from inside the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). However, they said that the attack was thwarted by the security personnel, adding that an alert has been issued for the troops at the border areas.

Notably, there have been several incidents in the past where drone sightings were reported in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. The officials suggest that drones are used by terror groups to smuggle drugs and arms ammunition.

With the threat rising over a possible drone attack in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have held several meetings with defence officials, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, to discuss the situation.

Amid this, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has said that it has developed a counter-drone technology that could help Army swiftly detect and destroy drones that pose a security threat to the country.

It said that the D-4 drone system could detect close-range attacks like the one in Jammu on Sunday that injured two Army jawans. It noted that D-4 is also capable of destroying micro-drones by jamming the command and control links and further by damaging the hardware of the drones.

"D-4 drone system would've detected attack (in Jammu) as its range is over 4 kilometres. The system's aim is to detect rogue drones that are likely to attack most vulnerable places. The system has got multiple sensors and two different counterattacks to destroy the rogue drones," ANI quoted a DRDO official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma