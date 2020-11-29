The drone killer was also deployed during India's Independence Day and Republic Day 2020 functions. It has a range of up to three kilometers with a radar that can pick up the enemy drone and jam it using frequencies.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid drone threat, an anti-drone system has been added to the security detail of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has asked Bharat Electronics to develop and produce these anti-drone systems, which will also be used by the armed forces. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, anti-drone systems are now a part of PM Modi's security detail at his residence as well as his car cavalcade.

AS per the report, DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy will soon inform the armed forces about the production of a made-in-India anti-drone system. The drone killer was also deployed during India's Independence Day and Republic Day 2020 functions. It has a range of up to three kilometers with a radar that can pick up the enemy drone and jam it using frequencies. It can also destroy the drone by using a laser beam.

The development has come amid increased drone sorties by Pakistan along the International Border to deliver weapons and drugs.

An anti-drone system was deployed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the Red Fort in the national capital on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

The system is equipped to instantaneously detect and identify drone threats and terminate them. It can bring down micro drones through either jamming of command and control links or by damaging electronics of drones through laser-based Directed Energy Weapon.

This indigenously-developed system is capable of detecting and jamming micro drones up to 3 kilometers away and it uses the laser beam to bring down a target up to 1 to 2.5 kilometers depending on the wattage of the laser weapon

The system can be an effective counter to increased drone-based activity in the western and northern sectors.

