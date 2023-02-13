'Drive Against Social Evil Will Continue': Assam Arrests 3,000 In Crackdown On Child Marriage

ASSAM Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that as many as 3,015 arrests against child marriage have been made so far, adding that the drive against social evil will continue.

"Our crackdown against child marriage has entered it's second week with 3,015 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. The positive side is that now people are coming out and surrendering before police," tweeted the Assam CM.

The ongoing drive against child marriage started on February 3.

"3,015 arrests made so far in the crackdown against child marriage in Assam", tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/Bf1sjbYcmz — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Earlier this week, the Assam cabinet hailed the state police for its campaign against child marriage, and directed it to continue the crackdown.

The state also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to finalise a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for victims of child marriage.

The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting in Guwahati on Thursday.

The three-member Cabinet Sub-Committee will include state ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta, and Ajanta Neog to finalise the Rehabilitation Policy.

The decision will be taken by the state following the submission of the report by the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Earlier, Sarma had also raised concerns about the prevalence of teenage pregnancies in the state.

"Our drive against child marriage is for public health and public welfare as the teenage pregnancy ratio in Assam is quite alarming - 16.8 per cent," he had said.

"We are resolved to continue this drive until we fulfil our objective. I urge the people to cooperate with us in controlling this harmful trend," he further mentioned.

According to the district-wise data shared by the Assam CM, Barpeta district has the highest teenage pregnancy ratio in the state with a ratio of 28.7 per cent in the year 2022.

The data revealed that a 27.9 per cent teenage pregnancy ratio had been registered in Dhubri and South Salmara followed by 24.1 per cent in Goalpara, 22.3 per cent in Bongaigaon, 21.9 per cent in Kokrajhar, 21.1 per cent in Darrang, 20.8 per cent in Morigaon, 19.4 per cent in Chirang, 18.8 per cent in Nagaon and Hojai district.

(With inputs from ANI)