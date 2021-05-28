The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved the oral drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients earlier this month.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Dr Reddy Laboratories, who will sell the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) anti-COVID-19 drug 2-DG, has fixed the price of the drug at Rs 990 per sachet on Friday. However, Dr Reddy will provide the 2-DG drug to the central government, state governments and government hospitals at a discounted price.

The price was released by Dr Reddy Laboratories on the day when the second batch of 10,000 sachets of anti-COVID drug 2-DG was released by the DRDO on Friday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved the oral drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients earlier this month.

The 2-deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) anti-COVID drug, which comes in powder form, has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad. The drug is an oral antiviral drug that will be used to treat patients with the deadly COVID-19 disease.

According to Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the drug will be commercially launched in mid-June as the mass production of the anti-COVID drug is expected to begin in the first week of June. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Thursday released the second batch of the 2-DG drug.

The Ministry of Defence, earlier in a statement, had stated that during the clinical trials of the 2-DG drug it was found out that it facilitates faster recovery in COVID-19 patients who are hospitalised and also reduces dependency on supplemental oxygen. "Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in COVID patients", the Defence Ministry had stated.

In April 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, INMAS-DRDO scientists conducted laboratory experiments with the help of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and found that this molecule works effectively against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits viral growth.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan