New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A new version of Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’ was successfully tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha on Monday. It intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircrafts, in its maiden flight test after improvements.

A video of the same was posted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Posted By: Sugandha Jha