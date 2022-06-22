Draupadi Murmu, NDA's Candidate For Presidential Polls, Sweeps Temple Floor In Odisha | Watch

Draupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the Presidential elections, was seen sweeping the floor of a Shiv temple at Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district of her home state Odisha on Wednesday. Murmu offered prayers at the Shiva temple and swept the floor afterward. She also visited a tribal worship place called 'Jahira' on the same day.

#WATCH | Odisha: NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps the floor at Shiv temple in Rairangpur before offering prayers here. pic.twitter.com/HMc9FsVFa7 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

The former Governor of Jharkhand was announced as the candidate for Presidential elections on Tuesday evening. She is up against Yashwant Sinha, a former Union Minister, who is the joint candidate of the opposition for polls.

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji with her rich administrative experience, her great history of self-less social service, and relentless zeal to work for the upliftment of society, will make her a great President for our country," BJP national president JP Nadda tweeted on Tuesday.

"Under the leadership of Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji, it was an honour to announce her as the Presidential candidate from NDA. Her personality is an inspiration to us all and a benchmark for us all to follow," he added.

Murmu, according to news agency ANI, will likely file her nomination on June 25.

"I am surprised, I was not able to believe it. I am thankful, do not wish to speak much (at this stage)," Murmu said, as reported by ANI, after the announcement was made by the BJP-led NDA.

"Whatever powers of President are enshrined in the Constitution, I will work accordingly," she added.

The voting for the Presidential elections will be held on July 18. If elected, she will be the first tribal and the second female President of India. Murmu is also the first Presidential candidate from Odisha. She was also the first woman Governor of Jharkhand.

Murmu was also honoured with 'Nilakantha Award' for best MLA by the Odisha assembly in 2007. She also served as a junior assistant in Irrigation and Power Department between 1979 and 1983 and held several organisational posts in BJP and was vice president of state ST Morcha in 1997.