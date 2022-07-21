'India Scripts History': PM Modi Leads Wishes For President-Elect Droupadi Murmu

Updated: Thu, 21 Jul 2022 09:34 PM IST
Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal

BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of the Republic of India on Thursday, July 21st. In the Presidential polls in 2022, Murmu defeated the opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha. PM Narendra Modi visited President Murmu's house and congratulated her in person. BJP national president JP Nadda also visited her house to congratulate her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tweet wrote, "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat."

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," he said.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media as politicians, leaders are extending their wishes to newly elected president Droupadi Murmu. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India."

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh taking to Twitter extended his congratulations and wrote, "She has been active in working for welfare of villages, poor, deprived. Rising amidst them she has reached the highest constitutional post today. This is the proof of power of India's democracy."

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha also congratulated Draupadi Murmu and said, "I heartily congratulate #DroupadiMurmu on her victory in Presidential Election 2022. I hope—indeed,every Indian hopes—that as 15th President she functions as Custodian of Constitution without fear or favour. I join fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her."

"Today she has been elected to the highest Constitutional post in the country. This is speciality of India's democracy. I extend to #DroupadiMurmu heartiest congratulations. I'm confident that she'll make India proud by carrying out her duties," said Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan after Draupadi Murmu's win.

