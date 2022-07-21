Draupadi Murmu Defeats Yashwant Sinha To Become India's 1st Tribal Woman President

BJP-led NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu, who is a former Jharkhand Governor and ex-Odisha minister, was on Thursday elected as India's 15th President after she won the Presidential Elections 2022, defeating Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin of votes. The 64-year-old will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on July 25, a day after incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind demits office.

Murmu is the second women President of India after Pratibha Patil. Besides, she is also the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the country's top constitutional post.

After the conclusion of the third round of counting, Murmu received 2,161 votes valued at 5,77,777, far ahead of Sinha's 1,058 votes with a total value of 2,61,062.

"So, up to this (third) round, the cumulative total is - total valid votes is 3219 with a total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu gets 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha get 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062," said PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha.

Murmu was declared the NDA's Presidential candidate in June this year by BJP's national president JP Nadda after the party's parliamentary meet, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other leaders.

PM Modi later hailed Murmu and said the former Jharkhand Governor has devoted her life to serving society, expressing confidence that she will be a "great President". "Draupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised," PM Modi had said. "Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country."

Later, the opposition fielded former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu. However, they suffered a setback after several non-NDA parties such as YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Shiv Sena, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akali Dal, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) backed Murmu.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS 2022 POLLING

The polling for the Presidential elections 2022 was held on July 18 between 10 am to 5 pm at the 31 locations. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 99 per cent of the total 4,796 electors cast their votes in Presidential polls, while 10 states and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry recorded a turnout of 100 per cent.

"As per reports being received, out of a total of 771 Members of Parliament entitled to vote (05 vacant) and similarly out of total 4025 Members of the Legislative Assemblies entitled to vote (06 vacant and 02 disqualified), over 99 per cent cast their votes today," the top poll body said in a statement.

BJP's SUNNY DEOL, SANJAY DHOTRE AMONG ABSENTEES

BJP MPs Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dhotre were among those who missed casting their votes in the Presidential elections 2022. Besides, two Shiv Sena MPs - Gajanan Kirtikar and Hemant Godse - also were among the absentees. In addition to that, one MP from the BSP, Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also did not cast their votes for the Presidential elections in 2022.