Drama In Telangana After TRS' Poaching Allegations Against BJP; Police Raid Farmhouse

AHEAD of the Munugode by-polls which is slated to be held next month, Cyberabad Police has raided a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana and detained three people for allegedly attempting to poach the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs with the promise of huge amounts of money. Meanwhile, BJP denied its involvement and said the whole drama was created by TRS.

Taking a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, BJP national vice president DK Aruna said the whole drama was created by KCR due to fear of losing the Munugode by-poll. He also alleged that KCR and his family have looted the people of Telangana in the name the of Kaleshwaram Project, Palamuru Rangareddy Project, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and others.

"These people are trying hard to win the election but no matter how much they try they will not win the Munugode elections. That is why KCR is doing all this drama. BJP has nothing to do with this. They are just doing this to tarnish the image of the BJP," Aruna, as quoted by the news agency said.

Earlier, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy filed a complaint and on the basis of that police have registered FIR. In FIR, Reddy alleged that two MLAs from the saffron party had met him and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the BJP. He also claimed that the BJP MLAs threatened him that criminal cases will be foisted against him by the Central agencies if he does not join BJP.

According to FIR, on October 26, 2022, BJP MLAs again contacted Reddy and informed him that they will arrive at his farmhouse located at Aziz Nagar, Moinabad for negotiation and asked him to mobilize some other TRS MLAs for offering them a bribe of Rs 50 crore each to join BJP.

Speaking on the matter, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said, "We received information from TRS MLAs that they were being lured, by money, contracts, and posts. We raided the farmhouse and noticed three persons. We will initiate legal action and carry investigation into the luring matter," ANI quoted.