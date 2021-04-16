Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was not just a teacher, he was the legendary philosopher and the second President of India who enlightened many with his knowledge.

New Delhi | Jagran India Desk: "True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves,” these are some golden words of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan that inspired not just Indian but students across the globe. And it will keep inspiring for the generations to come. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was not just a teacher, he was the legendary philosopher and the second President of India who enlightened many with his knowledge. He was born on 5 September 1888 in Tiruttani, a small town in Tamil Nadu and grew up to become an impeccable teacher who always pushed his students to bring out their best. He passed away on April 17, 1975, and even after 46 years of his death, people fondly remember him as one of the great philosopher, teacher and politician. Therefore, on his death anniversary, we have brought you some lesser-known facts that will leave you to amaze.

1. Radhakrishnan was dear to his students. So in a wake to bid him farewell, his students arranged a flower-decked carriage and pulled it to the railway station from Mysore University.

2. Not many know, Radhakrishnan's father wished for him to become a priest, as he didn't like him studying English. However, amid all this, he completed his MA in Philosophy and soon became a legendary teacher.

3. Radhakrishnan did his MA in Philosophy because he used to get free books from his cousin.

4. Radhakrishnan has also been the Vice-President of India. So whenever there were verbal spats between opposition members in Rajya Sabha sessions, he would start quoting shlokas or verses of the Bible to calm the atmosphere.

5. Not many know, Radhakrishnan was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature for five consecutive years, that is, 1933,1934,1935,1936 and 1937.

6. Once Radhakrishnan's speech impressed a Professor to an extend that he decided to honour him as Chair at the University of London.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv