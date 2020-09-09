Pharma Major Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday launched Remdesivir, meant for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, under a brand name 'Redyx' in India

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pharma Major Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday launched Remdesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19 infection, under a brand name 'Redyx' in the domestic market.

According to a press release from the drug maker, The launch is part of the licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc (Gilead) that grants the Indian Pharma company right to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir, meant for COVID-19 treatment, in 127 countries including India.

Remdesivir is approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of Covid-19 patients hospitalized with severe symptoms.

"Dr Reddy's Redyx is available in strength of 100 mg vial," it said.

Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddys Laboratories, M V Ramana said, "We will continue our efforts to develop products that address significant unmet needs of patients.

The launch of Redyx reaffirms our commitment to bringing in critical medicine for patients suffering from COVID-19 in India."

Last month, the pharma major had announced the launch of Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

Avigan comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life. To ensure accelerated access to the medicine, Dr Reddy's has initiated a free home delivery service in 42 cities in the country, and a Helpline Center between 9 am to 9 pm IST, Monday through Saturday.

(with agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha