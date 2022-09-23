Dr Rajiv Bahl Appointed New Director General Of Indian Council Of Medical Research

The Central government on Friday announced Rajiv Bahl as the new Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Secretary, Health Research. Bhal has succeeded Dr. Balram Bhargava and has now become the director of ICMR for a period of three years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet given has given a go-ahead to Bahl's name for the position of the new Director General of ICMR. Currently, Bahl is the Head of Research on Maternal, Newborn Child and Adolescent Health cum-Newborn Unit Head, Department of Maternal Newborn Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at the World Health Organisation, WHO in Geneva.

Prior to joining WHO in the year 2003, Bahl was associated with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for 10 years as a senior scientist.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr. Rajiv Bahl to the post of Director General, ICMR-cum-Secretary Department of Health Research for a period of three years, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier," states an order issued by the department of personnel and training.

Meanwhile, the extended tenure of Dr. Balram Bhargava as the director general of ICMR and secretary of the Department of Health Research came to an end in the month of July this year. The appointment of Balram was done on April 16, 2018, for four years.

A total of 35 candidate application was received by the Central Government for the top post of director, ICMR. Meanwhile, the advertisement for the position was issued in the month of April.

IMCR is one of the oldest medical research bodies in the world, and in India, the body is responsible for the formulation, coordination, and promotion of biomedical research. A total of 27 ICMR institutes are located in different parts of the country.