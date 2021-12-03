New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Dr Rajendra Prasad, a lawyer, activist and scholar, was the first president of independent India from 1950 to 1962. He was part of the Indian National Congress during the Indian Independence Movement and became a major leader from Bihar and Maharashtra.

He was born in a Kayastha family in Ziradei, Bihar, on December 3, 1884. His father, Sahai Srivastava, was a scholar of both Sanskrit and Persian languages, while his mother, Kamleshwari Devi, was a devout woman who would tell stories from Ramayana and Mahabharata to her son.

As India is celebrating the 136th birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad, here we have brought you some of his quotes that will guide you on a path of 'self-righteousness'. Check out below:

In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end!

Today, with the weapons of mass destruction at man’s disposal, the human race itself is in imminent danger of being destroyed.

I feel assured in my mind that your personality will help to soothe the injured souls and bring peace and unity into an atmosphere of mistrust and chaos.

We must remember all those people who sacrifice their lives for freedom

Today, for the first time in our long and chequered history, we find the whole of this vast land... brought together under the jurisdiction of one constitution and one union which takes over responsibility for the welfare of more than 320 million men and women who inhabit it.

We have got used to relying on precedents of England to such an extent that it seems almost sacrilegious to have a different interpretation even if our conditions and circumstances might seem to require a different interpretation.

