New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Dr. Raisa Ansari, a woman fruit vendor became an internet sensation overnight after a video of her speaking in English while revolting against the Indore Municipal Corporation has gone viral. While speaking to Jagran Hindi, The 36-year-old woman revealed that she had been offered an opportunity to join a research project in Belgium at a time while she was doing research at IISER Kolkata on CSIR fellowship.

Talking about receiving the offer letter from Belgium, Raisa said, “My seniors Anupam, Shilpa, Ranjith from this university were working at a research project in Belgium. The research head of the project in Belgium gave me permission to join and had sent the offer letter here. To get there, the consent of my Ph.D. guide was necessary but he refused to sign the consent form. At that time, I also went to CSIR Fellowship for a research project at IISER, Kolkata. When the opportunity of Belgium fell out of my hands, I was very upset and I came back from Kolkata,” in a statement to Jagran Hindi.

The video of the woman is doing rounds on social media and has left netizens impressed with her English speaking skills and confidence. While selling fruits on a roadside cart in the Malwa Mill area of Indore, Raisa Ansari claims to hold a Ph.D. in Material Sciences from Devi Ahilyabai Vishwa Vidyalaya and has also completed her degree in Masters in Science in the first class from the School of Physics. However, Citing family circumstances, The woman said that she was forced to give up her job at a local engineering college and join her family business of selling fruits and vegetables.

'The longing for the Ph.D. Degree'

As tragic as her story seems, Raisa received her Ph.D. award in 2011 whereas she had registered for it in the year 2004. She also told that she had taught as an assistant professor at a local private engineering college, but left the job due to family circumstances. Having faced unfortunate family issues, Raisa left the job to look after her family and started selling fruits for a living.

According to a report by Jagran Hindi, after Raisa’s story of struggle came into limelight, many professors of the university recognized the young woman. Head of the School of Physics at Devi Ahilya University and former in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ashutosh Mishra said that I remember Raisa's Ph.D. degree was not released and Raisa also complained of not being able to give the viva for two years despite the submission of her thesis. The professor informed that after witnessing this trouble, professors and his colleagues had reached the department itself and got it done.

Raisa's story is unusual and full of hardships and also reflects the unfortunate circumstances she had stuck with despite being well-educated.

Posted By: Simran Babbar