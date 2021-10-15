New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The condition of former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh, who is admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is stable and improving, said a senior hospital official.

"His condition is stable and improving," the official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, the Congress also said that Singh is "better than yesterday" and asserted that any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste.

"This is to inform that Dr Manmohan Singh ji is doing fine. He is better than yesterday. Let's all wish him a speedy recovery," said All India Congress Committee Secretary Pranav Jha in a Tweet.

"Any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste. Also request all to respect the former PM's privacy.Thank you!" he added.

Dr Singh was hospitalised on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following fever. The 89-year-old has been admitted to a private ward in the cardio-neuro centre of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Meanwhile, Congress' Rahul Gandhi visited Dr Singh on Thursday evening to enquire about his health. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met Singh on Thursday and enquired about his health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished for the speedy recovery of Dr Singh. "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji," he tweeted.

This is the second time Dr Singh has been hospitalised this year. Earlier, the 89-year-old Congress veteran was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of infection in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma