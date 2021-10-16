New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh, who was hospitalised earlier this week, has been diagnosed with dengue, said an official at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. However, the official, while speaking to news agency IANS, said that Dr Singh's condition is gradually improving, adding that his "platelets are increasing and is out of danger now".

Dr Singh was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of weakness following fever. He was admitted to a private ward in the cardio-neuro centre of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

On Friday, the hospital had said that Dr Singh's condition is stable and improving. Later, Congress also said that the 89-year-old former Prime Minister is "better" and asserted that any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste.

"This is to inform that Dr Manmohan Singh ji is doing fine. He is better than yesterday. Let's all wish him a speedy recovery. Any unfounded speculation is unnecessary and in bad taste. Also request all to respect the former PM's privacy. Thank you," All India Congress Committee Secretary Pranav Jha tweeted.

Later on Thursday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met Dr Singh to enquire about his health. The Congress, however, criticised Mandaviya's visit for allegedly "walking in with a photographer" at the hospital. It also demanded that Mandaviya must apologise.

"Everything is a ‘Photo Op' for BJP. Shame on health minister, who made a visit to meet former PM in AIIMS, a ugly ‘PR Stunt. This is..Negation of every ethical norm, Breach of ex-PM's privacy, insult of established tradition, reflects absence of basic decency. Apologise now," said Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a Tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma