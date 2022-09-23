Dr M Srinivas Appointed New Director Of AIIMS Delhi

The tenure of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) came to an end today (September 23), and with that, the medical institute Friday has appointed M Srinivas, Dean of ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad as the Director of AIIMS-Delhi, according to information shared by the department of Personnel and Training. M Srinivas became the successor of Dr. Randeep Guleria, who was the director of AIIMS earlier.

Dr. Guleria has been holding the post of AIIMS director from the year 2017. On the other hand, prior to the appointment, Dr. Srinivas worked as a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS. Later, he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016.

As per the order shared by the department of Personnel and Training, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has given a nod for M. Srinivas's appointment for the post of director at the AIIMS Delhi.

The appointment is "for a period of five years w.e.f the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest."

Earlier, the order was supposed to be out on September 9. However, later the government issued a fresh order with a new date of September 23.

The order further stated that the ACC had given "ex-post facto approval for continuation of Dr. Randeep Guleria as Director AIIMS, New Delhi w.e.f. March 25, 2022, for six months, or till joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier."

A search-cum-selection committee shortlisted a bunch of names who were being considered for the post of director. The names include three doctors -- Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department in the institute. These names were subsequently approved by the Institute Body, the top decision-making body of the AIIMS were sent to the ACC for approval.

On June 20, the ACC was headed by the Prime Minister, and a suggestion was given which included a wider panel of names for the post of director. These names included MV Padma Srivastava, chief of Neurosciences Centre; Dr. Balram Bhargava, former ICMR director general; and Dr. Rakesh Aggarwal, director of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry.

Further, selection-cum-search panel headed by the Union Health Secretary shortlisted the name of Dr. M Srinivas and Dr. Sanjay Behari for the post and interestingly none of the doctors have even applied for the position.

On September 23, 2022, Dr. M Srinivas was selected as the director of AIIMS.

