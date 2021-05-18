DR KK Aggarwal Death News: The 62-year-old, Dr KK Aggarwal, who was also a recipient of Padma Shree, was admitted to AIIMS last week after he contracted the deadly coronavirus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India batters under the second wave of coronavirus with over 4,000 people dying every day, an eminent cardiologist and former National President of Indian Medical Association (IMA0 Dr KK Aggarwal on Monday passed away at 62 after battling a 'lengthy' battle against the deadly COVID-19. Dr KK Aggarwal breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The 62-year-old, Dr KK Aggarwal, who was also a recipient of Padma Shree, was admitted to AIIMS last week after he contracted the deadly coronavirus. He was on ventilator support last week as his condition was deteriorating each passing day. As per the statement issued by his family members on his official Twitter handle, said that the "eminent doctor and former president of IMA, KK Aggarwal, succumbed to the COVID-19 at 11:30 pm on Monday night after a lengthy battle with COVID-19".

“Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr. KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives", the statement from Dr KK Aaggarwal's family reads.

"He wanted his life to be celebrated not mourned. Let us remember him for his work and indomitable spirit. Kindly pray for the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family", the statement added.

Born in 1958, Dr KK Aggarwal did his schooling in Delhi and completed his MBBS from Nagpur University. He established himself as a leading cardiologist of the country. He was also the head of the Heart Care Foundation of India and a former National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

He was conferred with many prestigious awards in his decades' long career. Dr KK Aggarwal received the Dr BC Roy Award in 2005 and was also conferred with the Padma Shree by the government of India in 2010. Over the past year, the deceased doctor was involved in spreading awareness regarding the Covid pandemic, its aspects, and how to manage if struck with the disease.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan