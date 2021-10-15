New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: October 15 marks the birth anniversary of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Popularly is known as 'Missile Man of India' Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam served as one of the most loved and respected presidents of India.

Born on October 15, 1931, Dr.Kalam served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. He was an aerospace scientist, educationist, author, eloquent speaker and with much love was called People's President.

Dr. Kalam who passed away in 2015 contributed to the country's development through many missile programs and he was also the man behind the successful Pokhran test.

मिसाइल मैन के रूप में विख्यात देश के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। उन्होंने अपना जीवन भारत को सशक्त, समृद्ध और सामर्थ्यवान बनाने में समर्पित कर दिया। देशवासियों के लिए वे हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Pn2tF73Md6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2021

On his 90th birth anniversary today, many from the political fraternity remembered him and among them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute and wrote, "Tributes to the former president Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Ji, known as the 'Missile Man', on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to making India strong, prosperous, and capable. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the country."

President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at the Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Ah4nw6scFa — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 15, 2021

While, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind paid him floral tribute at the Northern Command, Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir.

Remembering the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He had a fiery dream of building a self-reliant and strong nation. He dedicated his entire life to serve his motherland. His contributions will never be forgotten. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 15, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the Missile Man of India. He tweeted: “Remembering the former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He had a fiery dream of building a self-reliant and strong nation. He dedicated his entire life to serving his motherland. His contributions will never be forgotten.”

Union Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya remembered his passion for teaching and wrote, "Salutations to our former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, on his birth anniversary. Fondly remembered as the Missile Man of India, his passion for teaching and scientific temperament has been an inspiration for the nation."

‘I will work and sweat for a great vision, the vision of transforming India into a developed nation.’



I join every Indian in offering my humble tributes to our former President, Bharat Ratna & Missile Man of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/kq25aPqBJ2 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 15, 2021

Piyush Goyal admired Dr. Kalam's great vision and wrote, "‘I will work and sweat for a great vision, the vision of transforming India into a developed nation.’I join every Indian in offering my humble tributes to our former President, Bharat Ratna & Missile Man of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary."

