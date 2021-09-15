Dengue has seen a sudden rise in several states and claimed many lives in the past few weeks. While UP is the worst affected state from dengue, cases have been found in MP, Haryana, and other states too.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With prevailing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, several states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh have seen a sudden outbreak of dengue fever raising an alarm for the health authorities.

In the above-mentioned states, dengue fever has spread its web and claimed many lives till now. Over the past few weeks, the cases of dengue fever surged in an unprecedented way prompting the health departments of the respective states to take necessary actions to check the spread of the dengue fever, which is majorly seen among children.

State-wise list of dengue cases in India:

Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh is the worst affected state from dengue. The surge in dengue cases in UP is majorly seen among children with deaths of over 60 children in the Firozabad district. 465 children are still admitted to the hospitals in the district.

On Wednesday, 97 cases of dengue were reported from the Prayagraj district, and out of those 97 cases, around nine dengue patients are admitted to hospitals at present.

In Agra, 35 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever, while 6 cases have been reported from Gorakhpur. According to ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava, "D2 strain of dengue, found in Mathura, Agra, and Firozabad districts, was fatal and might cause hemorrhaging."

Delhi:

In the national capital, 158 people have been found positive for dengue so far. Out of the total, about 34 cases have been recorded in the first 11 days of September, however, no dengue-related casualty has been reported till now in Delhi. According to the civic report released on Monday, 68 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till September 11 this year.

Maharashtra:

305 cases of dengue have been reported in Mumbai so far since January 2021 and about 85 cases were reported in September alone. So far, no deaths have been reported due to the viral disease in Mumbai. Around 144 cases were reported last month in the city.

Haryana:

Chilli village in Haryana has reported several cases of high fever and around 4-5 deaths have been reported till now. To contain the fever, several measures have been taken in the village.

"Medicines are being provided and an Out Patient Department (OPD) is being run. Spraying is being done. We have taken samples of 80 people who are having a fever. No malaria cases have been reported. 4-5 children have died due to dengue and several children are ill," said Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Vijay Kumar.

Madhya Pradesh:

In Indore, a total of 139 dengue cases have been reported so far. The district administration has issued several guidelines to curb the outbreak of fever in the city. In addition, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed officials to carry out an anti-mosquito fogging drive to contain dengue disease in the state.

What is Dengue fever and what are its symptoms?

Dengue fever spread through the bite of a mosquito and shows symptoms such as aches, pains, rashes, and nausea. Meanwhile, there is no vaccine or any specific treatment for dengue in India yet.

Posted By: Ashita Singh