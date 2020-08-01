Speaking to media persons, Jain also said that the serological survey for COVID-19 will start in Delhi from Saturday, adding that 24 per cent people were positive in the last survey.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the coronavirus situation in the national capital is under control and the doubling rate of the infection, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has improved to 50 days, reported India Today.

Speaking to media persons, Jain also said that the serological survey for COVID-19 will start in Delhi from Saturday, adding that 24 per cent people were positive in the last survey. This is a very technical process but will be conducted across the capital, Jain noted.

"Hotels at places bordering Delhi such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana are open. Covid-19 cases are decreasing in Delhi, however, in these places cases are increasing. It would have been better if L-G would have given the permission," Jain was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Governor cancels AAP's decision to allow weekly markets, hotels to function on trial basis

Delhi had emerged as one of the coronavirus hotspots in India. However, there has been a drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases over the last few days in the city-state. According to the information provided by the state health department, the deadly infection has affected more than 1.35 lakh people in Delhi while nearly 4,000 people have lost their lives.

Second round of serosurvey begins in Delhi

Meanwhile, the second round of serosurvey began in Delhi on Saturday. The survey has begun and samples will be collected from four districts, including North Delhi and Northwest Delhi. As per Delhi officials, around 15,000 samples would be collected from August 1 to 5 as part of the exercise, spanning different areas and age groups.

The last serosurvey was conducted in Delhi from June 27 to July 10 and found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed had been exposed to the highly contagious coronavirus in the national capital. Later the Delhi government had announced that more monthly serosurveys will be conducted in the city-state to to find a greater percentage of such people who had got infected and recovered so as to formulate better policies for tackling COVID-19.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma