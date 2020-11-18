As part of the measures announced by Ministry of Home Affairs, 45 doctors and 160 para-medics have already reached Delhi for deployment at DRDO hospital near Delhi airport and at COVID care centre at Chhatarpur.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a key meeting to address the alarming surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday shared the details of a slew of measures it is taking to contain the spread of virus in the national capital.

As part of the measures, 45 doctors and 160 para-medics have already reached Delhi for deployment at DRDO hospital near Delhi airport and at COVID care centre at Chhatarpur. Additionally, DRDO will add 250 ICU beds to its already existing 250 ICU beds and also to create 35 BIPAP beds in the next three to four days at its COVID hospital near Delhi airport, the MHA announced in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is making available train coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti railway station. Doctors and para-medics from CAPFs will man these coaches as COVID care cum isolation facility. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has dispatched 250 ventilators from Bengaluru, while Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has delivered 35 BIPAP machines to DRDO COVID facility near Delhi airport.

The RT-PCR testing capacity will be increased to 60,000 by the end of November. An advanced house-to-house survey will also be carried out this week and completed by November 25.

"ICMR also to help in augmenting capacity by 2,000 tests of existing Delhi labs by deploying more manpower, increasing number of shifts and placing more equipment and through engagement with private sector labs. Aiming to reach testing level of 60,000 RT-PCR tests per day by November end," the MHA said in a tweet.

