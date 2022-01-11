New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the national capital grapples with the exponential resurgence of COVID-19, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday ruled out a full lockdown in the city and said, "don't worry, we will not impose a lockdown". Delhi government has been trying to tackle the COVID surge without hampering the economy and working class.

In a fresh order on Tuesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) suspended dine-in facilities in restaurants and bars and allowed only takeaways. It also ordered all private offices in the national capital to shut and encourage work from home.

Ruling out a possibility of lockdown, Kejriwal said that during the DDMA meet on Monday, the Delhi government had asked the Central government representatives to cover the entire NCR under the restrictions imposed by the Delhi government.

"Don't worry, we will not impose lockdown...At the DDMA meet we requested Central govt officials to cover the entire NCR for restrictions, they assured us on the same", he said as quoted by ANI.

"We are expecting that the city would report somewhere around 20,000-22,000 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The positivity rate has been around 24-25 per cent for the past two days. We are enforcing strict restrictions like night curfew in Delhi out of compulsion," the chief minister further added.

The Chief Minister and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jai visited LNJP hospital to take stock of preparation to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the city. He further said that most cases of coronavirus during the third wave are showing mild symptoms unlike the second wave, which was caused by the life-taking Delta variant. Omicron variant of COVID-19 is less virulent but highly contagious, he added.

Talking about the COVID-19 patients admitted to the LNJP hospital, he said, "Out of the 136 patients, 130 came to hospital for getting treatment of other diseases and contracted the virus incidentally." He further added, "Delhi has the capacity to set up 37,000 beds with 11,000 ICU beds."

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed the closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories, amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases. The private offices, which were till now operating with 50 per cent work force, have been asked to follow the practice of work from home.

An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority also directed for the closing of restaurants and bars in the city. However, restaurants have been allowed to service home delivery and take away orders. The fresh restrictions will come into force with immediate effect and continue till further orders.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan