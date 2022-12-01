'Don't Want One Incident To Ruin My Travel Passion': South Korean YouTuber After Harassment In Mumbai

While speaking about the incident YouTuber Hyojeong Park said that she has been in Mumbai for three weeks and that she is planning to stay longer. She also added that one bad incident will not ruin her whole travel and her passion to show 'wonderful India' to other countries.

Thu, 01 Dec 2022 06:26 PM IST
SOON after two youths were arrested for allegedly harassing a South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, she said that one bad incident will not ruin her passion to show the 'wonderful India'.

"Happened to me in another country too but at that time I couldn't do anything to call Police. In India, action being taken very quickly. I've been in Mumbai for over 3 weeks, planning to stay longer," she was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

"I don't want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show wonderful India to other countries," she added.

Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two accused, Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari on the charge of harassing the YouTuber in the Khar area of the city.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote, "Mumbai Police's Khar Police station has taken a suo motu action in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West. In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC."

In the viral video, the arrested youth can be seen purportedly seen forcing the Korean content creator to sit in their car.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber also shared her experience on her Twitter handle.

"Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said it was initiated by me, being too friendly and engaging in a conversation. It makes me think again about streaming."

(With inputs from ANI)

