New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concerns over the huge influx of people at hill stations in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the gross violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour in several parts of the country can nullify the gains made so far.

Addressing a press conference on the pandemic situation in the country, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said people talk about the third wave as a "weather update" but fail to understand that adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour or the lack of it is what will prevent or cause any future waves.

"We would like to request to everyone when we talk about the third wave (of COVID-19), we are taking it as a weather update and not understanding its seriousness and our responsibilities associated with it," Agarwal said.

Agarwal said approximately 73.4 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported so far in July were from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. He said 55 districts reported a Covid case positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the week ending July 13.

Agarwal also highlighted that the Centre has deputed teams in 11 states so that they can help the state governments in COVID-19 management. "Central teams have been deputed to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura to support them in COVID-19 management. "Besides northeastern states, the teams have been sent to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Odisha, as they were reflecting a growth trajectory," he said.

AAddressing the same press briefing, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul, said globally, a third wave of COVID-19 is being seen and called on people to make efforts to ensure that it does not happen in India.

"The world is witnessing third wave (of COVID-19)... We've to join hands to ensure that the third wave doesn't hit India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today clearly said that we should focus on keeping the third wave at bay, instead of discussing when it would come in India," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog.

India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,10,784 on Tuesday with 2,020 new deaths recorded after Madhya Pradesh reconciled its fatality data while 31,443 new coronavirus cases pushed the infection tally to 3,09,05,819, according to Union health ministry data.

