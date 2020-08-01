In his letter, Sisodia urged Shah to request Baijal to overturn his decision, saying that the Delhi government will again send its proposal on reopening of hotels and weekly markets to the lieutenant governor on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's decision to allow hotels and weekly markets in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting immediate directions to be issued to the LG to overturn his decision.

In his letter, Sisodia urged Shah to request Baijal to overturn his decision, saying that the Delhi government will again send its proposal on reopening of hotels and weekly markets to the lieutenant governor on Tuesday.

"I request you to ask LG not to stop the proposal. If traders start their business, jobs will be generated, and that the condition of economy will improve," Sisodia said in his letter, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Delhi government had on Thursday allowed hotels and weekly markets to reopen across the national capital in Unlock 3.0 on trail basis. The LG, however, overturned the decision, saying that the coronavirus situation continues to be "fragile" and the threat is still "far from over".

"While the proposal to allow Rehari Patriwallahs to operate for longer hours w.e.f. from 01.08.2020 was approved , the proposals of opening of hotels and hospitality services and opening of weekly bazaars are deferred for the time being and would be reviewed later by the SDMA," said the Baijal in his order.

However, the Delhi government termed LG's decision as "incorrect", saying it needs to revive the economy of the national capital and urged the Centre to look into the matter. "Revival of Delhi's economy, while at the same time containing COVID-19, is the topmost priority of Delhi govt. The chief minister has always been a strong votary of opening economy," the state government had said.

Delhi had emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India. The situation, however, has improved over the last few days. Earlier in the day, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain also asserted that the situation in Delhi has improved, saying the doubling rate of coronavirus in Delhi has improved to 50 days.

