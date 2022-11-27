'Don't Sleep At Homes': Dimple Yadav Warns of 'Crackdown' On SP Leaders Ahead Of Mainpuri Bypolls

AHEAD of the by-election in Mainpuri, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav on Sunday claimed that the BJP-led administration will crack down on local leaders of the party and asked them "not to sleep at their homes" on the night before polling.

"I would like to tell my young friends and SP leaders that the administration will act tough on you on December 4. Do not sleep in your homes on December 4, so that on December 5, nobody can even touch you. You go and cast your votes, and on December 6, the administration will disappear from here," she said at an election meeting, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Dimple, who is the wife of the SP chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, has been fielded from the Mainpuri seat, which has been represented by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The voting in the constituency will be held on December 5, while the counting will be done on December 8.

Dimple said that the constituency has been the area of the party founder, Mulayam Singh, who has worked for its development, adding that the party is going with this reality in the upcoming bypolls.

Urging the women to vote, she said, "the administration cannot use force on you. You are the women power and you can fight. You should go and cast your vote."

"An elderly person told me that it is the administration which is contesting the bypoll. I told her on one hand, there is the administration which is contesting the elections, on the other, the people of Mainpuri are contesting the bypoll for 'netaji.

"This is not my election. This is the your (people) election and that of our respected 'netaji'. I am sure that Mainpuri will honour and pay tributes (to 'netaji')," she said.

A party delegation also met with the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh and demanded the removal of the District Magistrate and Senior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) from election work, as they are allegedly misusing their administrative power.