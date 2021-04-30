COVID-19 Vaccination in Delhi: Kejriwal requested people not to come to vaccination centres on Saturday, saying proper announcements will be made by his government once the issue of shortage of vaccines is resolved.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that "accelerated and liberalised" phase 3 of COVID vaccination that includes inoculating those in the age group of 18-44 years will not begin in the national capital from May 1 due to a shortage of vaccines.

In a virtual press conference, Kejriwal requested people not to come to vaccination centres on Saturday, saying proper announcements will be made by his government once the issue of shortage of vaccines is resolved in the national capital.

"We've not received the vaccines yet, we are in constant touch with the company. We are hopeful that vaccines will reach by tomorrow or the day after. They have assured us. 3 lakh doses of Covishield is coming to us first, tomorrow or the day after," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kejriwal had also held a crucial meet on Thursday with top Delhi officials and state health minister Satyendar Jain to review the vaccination drive in the national capital. Following the meeting, Kejriwal announced that a plan had been formulated to vaccinate all adults in Delhi.

"Had a meeting with the officials on vaccination drive in Delhi. Prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months. We will set up vaccination centres on a large scale. All eligible people must come forward to get vaccinated," he had tweeted.

However, Jain after the meet said that the national capital "does not have vaccines" for the third phase of vaccination drive, adding that the Delhi government has made an order to the manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Delhi government sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have said 1.5 crore people are targeted to be vaccinated in Delhi, of which 31 lakh have received at least one dose so far.

The sources have said that Delhi government is taking the help of the voters' list to ascertain the number of eligible beneficiaries. According to it, there are around 90 lakh people between 18-45 years while 60 lakh people are above 45 years.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma