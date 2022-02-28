Around 1200 Indians have been evacuated so far as part of India's evacuation program Operation Ganga | Twitter/@RanjanRajuma11

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ministry of External Affairs on Monday asked the stranded Indians in Ukraine to go to West Ukraine but avoid reaching the border directly as there is rush of people there at the moment. “Go to nearby cities, seek shleter there. We're making arrangements there, our teams will help you. Don't panic, we have enough flights,” Ministry of External Affairs said further.

MEA also informed about government’s decision to deploy special envoys to the 4 countries bordering Ukraine. Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, VK Singh to Poland, to coordinate and oversee the evacautaion process, it informed.

"Evacuation efforts on Ukraine situation on the ground continue to be complex and fluid, some of them quite concerning, but we've been able to accelerate our evacuation process. Over 8000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since we issued the initial advisories," the MEA spokesperson said on Monday while addressing the media briefing.

The Union government has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.

Further, the Indian embassy in Ukraine informed on Monday that the weekend curfew has been lifted in Kyiv. The embassy said that Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations and advised all students to make their way to the railway station for a journey to the western parts.

