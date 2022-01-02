New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people not to panic despite a massive surge in active COVID-19 cases in the national capital, noting that the hospitalisation rate is "quite low". Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said that his government is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of the pandemic as Omicron continues to spread its tentacles in India.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that Delhi is the second worst-hit state in India by Omicron and has recorded 351 cases of the new variant so far.

During the media briefing, the AAP chief said that nearly 3,100 new COVID-19 cases are expected to be reported in Delhi on Sunday. However, he said that only 246 hospital beds are occupied in Delhi as most of the cases are "mild and asymptomatic".

"As of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. Delhi government is prepared will 37,000 beds. I just want to tell you that all new cases are with mild symptoms, asymptomatic, so there is no need to panic," news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Delhi, one of the worst-hit states, has been witnessing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, it recorded 2,716 new cases, the highest single-day rise since May 21, with a positivity rate of 3.64 per cent, according to the state Health Department.

Saturday's tally of coronavirus cases was 51 per cent higher than the figures registered a day before. On Friday and Thursday, 1,796 and 1,313 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.44 per cent respectively, as per official figures.

Looking at the spike, a night curfew has been imposed in the city-state. However, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain has ruled out the possibility of further curbs as "hospital admissions are less".

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Jain said that over 3,000 beds have also been prepared for children due to the current situation. He also said that Delhi is fully prepared to inoculate children in the 15-18 age group against COVID-19 from Monday.

"Prevention is better than cure and people need to keep themselves safe at all times. It should be our responsibility to wear masks at all times whenever we are heading outside our homes, this will help us to stop the further spread of coronavirus," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Delhi has appropriate and enough infrastructure and vaccination centres to vaccinate three lakh people a day. The Delhi government is fully prepared to vaccinate children between 15-18 years of age. We have a full stock of booster (precaution) doses available for the vaccination of the people of Delhi," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma