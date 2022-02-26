News Desk | Jagran News Desk: The Embassy of India in Kyiv on Saturday issued a fresh advisory asking its citizens struck in Ukraine amid the ongoing war launched by Russia, not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the Government of India officials.

"All Indian citizens are advised not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with GoI officials at border posts," the Embassy of India in Kyiv said.

"The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the Embassy is working continuously with our Embassies in our neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens," it added.

This advisory has been issued because the Indian embassy has been finding it "increasingly difficult" to help Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation.

Desperate to leave the 'war torn' country, several Indians walked long distances to Ukraine's borders attempting to cross over to neighbouring countries from where their evacuation can be made possible safely.

The advisory asked Indian nationals to stay in Western cities of Ukraine where access to water, food, accommodation, and basic amenities are relatively safer and advisable compared to reaching border checkpoints without being fully abreast of the situation.

Further, the embassy advised Indian nationals currently struck in the Eastern sector of the country to continue to remain there until further instructions. It urged the citizens to maintain calm and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible. Unnecessary movement should be avoided and people should pipe in whatever food, water, and basic amenities available to sustain in the meantime.

Meanwhile, the government of India is making alternative arrangements to evacuate its citizens via adjoining countries to the Ukrainian border. India has sent government teams to Ukraine's borders from Hungary and Poland. The county has identified safe routes that it plans to use to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha