'Don't Mock Teachers' Hardwork': Sisodia's Stern Response To Delhi LG's Letter On Education Department

AMID the ongoing tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday lashed out at the Delhi LG. He has accused LG of making "false allegations" against the education department and mocking the teachers working in the government schools in the National Capital.

LG साहब ने कल एक पत्र में दिल्ली के शिक्षा विभाग पर कई झूठे आरोप लगाये थे. मैंने उनके पत्र का जवाब देते हुए अनुरोध किया है शिक्षकों के काम का मखौल न उड़ायें. दिल्ली के शिक्षकों ने कमाल करके दिखाया है…. 1/2 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 21, 2023



Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio of the Delhi government, attacked the LG and said that the remarks were an "insult" to the students and teachers of Delhi.

"The LG wrote the letter with a political motive and said that no work has been done in the Education Department of Delhi. His allegations are an insult to the students and teachers of Delhi. I am requesting the L-G not to mock the work of our teachers, who have done wonders in the department," Sisodia wrote to Saxena.

In a letter to Kejriwal on Friday, Saxena said that the LG tried to put the AAP government in Delhi in the dock by raising many issues relating to the education sector of the city.

The Delhi LG questioned the AAP's dispensation claims on students migrating from private schools to government schools and also said that the average attendance in the government schools has been falling every year, dropping to 60.65 percent in 2019-2020 from 70.73 percent in 2012-2013.

Sisodia, responding to the allegations, said that the schools under the Delhi government have a pass percentage of 99.6.

"It does not suit a person sitting in the chair of the lieutenant governor to write a letter mentioning false figures," he said.

"While the LG alleged that the number of students in government schools of Delhi decreased from 16 lakh to 15 lakh, the reality is that the number of students increased to 18 lakh. Our education department has also transformed the infrastructure of the schools. The 'tent wale schools' have now turned into 'talent wale schools'," Sisodia's letter to Saxena read as quoted by news agency PTI.