Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday received an anonymous letter threatening to kill the Mayor and her family. The letter reportedly written in Marathi used ‘offensive words’ for the Mayor and threatened her to “not mess with ‘Dada’”.

Pednekar on Friday told media persons that the letter in Marathi, threatening to kill her and her family, was received in her mailbox, but it was not sealed and she would lodge a complaint with Byculla police in the matter.

Following the death threat, Mumbai Police have reportedly strengthened security around her south Mumbai residence even as several women workers of Shiv Sena condemned the targeting of the city's First Citizen.

The Mayor said that the letter was apparently posted in Panvel, Raigad district and asserted that she would not be cowed down by such intimidatory tactics.

Not the first death threat for Mumbai Mayor

Last year in December, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had received death threats on telephone which was received by her aide when she was subjected to abuses and warnings to kill her, and after her complaint, the accused was nabbed from Gujarat in January this year.

Earlier this week, the mayor had filed a complaint against BJP MLA Ashish Shelar at the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai for his remarks during a press conference on December 4 regarding the Worli cylinder blast accident in November.

Pednekar alleged that Shelar made derogatory remarks about her and said that she visited the blast site after 72 hours.

“The mayor of Mumbai is the first citizen and it is a very important post. The term used to describe me as a woman mayor is objectionable,” she wrote to Maharashtra home minister Dilip Patil.

Shelar said his remarks against the mayor were distorted a day after the complaint was filed against him. “The police complaint filed against me is based on a press statement made some days ago. The entire video of the press conference is there in public domain. However, to enable a legal action against me, my words have been distorted deliberately,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

With inputs from agencies

