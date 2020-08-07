New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5, has denied attending the inauguration ceremony of the mosque in the city. On being asked, if he will attend the inaugural ceremony of the mosque, Yogi told ABP News, “As Chief Minister, I have no problem with any religion or community, but as a yogi (Hindu) I can’t go to the inauguration of a mosque even if invited.”

However, Yogi Adityanath had cleared that he was not a party to the construction of a mosque, and therefore he will never receive an invitation for such an event. Yogi said that he has the full right to follow his religious beliefs and to live accordingly. He also appreciated the visit of Iqbal Ansari, one of the important appellants from the Muslim side, for kindly accepting the Supreme Court verdict on long-run Ayodhya Dispute.

Yogi Adidyanath told media, “Iqbal Ansari felt safe and able to fight for Muslims while residing in Ayodhya only because of the democratic system of our nation. People should take inspiration from him and accept the SC decision with an open heart.” Yogi also questioned, if any Hindu will feel safe in Pakistan or any other Islamic state while fighting for a temple.

However, Yodi Adityanath faced criticism on Twitter over his remark. Tweeple said that why did he choose to be a Chief Minister instead of practicing Hinduism. A group on social media slammed Yogi’s statement and compared it with Swami Vivekanand’s quote saying, “I shall go to the mosque of the Mohammedan; I shall enter the Christian church and kneel before the crucifix.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel